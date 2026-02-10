Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 132.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVMN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evommune in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evommune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Evommune to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evommune in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Evommune Trading Up 64.6%

EVMN stock traded up $10.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,241,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $881.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. Evommune has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.58) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evommune in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evommune in the 4th quarter worth about $10,084,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Evommune during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000.

Evommune Company Profile

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

