Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $388.94 and last traded at $420.82. Approximately 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.44.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.84.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is a leading distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, replacement parts and related services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company serves a broad network of professional contractors across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and select markets in Central and South America. Through its national footprint, Watsco offers an extensive portfolio of heating and cooling systems from top manufacturers alongside comprehensive aftermarket parts that support installation, maintenance and repair.

The company’s core business activities include the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial HVAC equipment, parts and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.