Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 905,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,447,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

