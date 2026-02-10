HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 215.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKTR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $118.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 41.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NKTR stock traded up $15.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 6,264,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.34. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $119,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,418.60. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $34,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,633.80. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,861 shares of company stock worth $354,730 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive 36-week maintenance results from the REZOLVE‑AD Phase 2b trial show durable responses (high rates of EASI‑75 and vIGA‑AD 0/1 maintained at 36 weeks), meaningful improvements across efficacy endpoints through week 52, and a favorable safety profile — Nektar said these data support advancing rezpegaldesleukin into a pivotal Phase 3 program, which materially derisks the program and increases its value potential. PR Newswire: Rezolve‑AD maintenance data

Positive 36-week maintenance results from the REZOLVE‑AD Phase 2b trial show durable responses (high rates of EASI‑75 and vIGA‑AD 0/1 maintained at 36 weeks), meaningful improvements across efficacy endpoints through week 52, and a favorable safety profile — Nektar said these data support advancing rezpegaldesleukin into a pivotal Phase 3 program, which materially derisks the program and increases its value potential. Positive Sentiment: William Blair upgraded NKTR from Market Perform to Outperform — analyst upgrades can attract institutional interest and were likely a contributing catalyst for the intraday rally. TickerReport: William Blair upgrade

William Blair upgraded NKTR from Market Perform to Outperform — analyst upgrades can attract institutional interest and were likely a contributing catalyst for the intraday rally. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call option volume—about a 145% increase versus typical daily call activity—signals speculative bullish bets and short‑term trader interest, amplifying upward pressure on the shares. (Reported intraday options flow.)

Unusually large call option volume—about a 145% increase versus typical daily call activity—signals speculative bullish bets and short‑term trader interest, amplifying upward pressure on the shares. (Reported intraday options flow.) Positive Sentiment: Market press and news outlets are reporting the positive trial readout and share reaction, reinforcing investor awareness and momentum into trading. Investing.com: NKTR stock reaction

Market press and news outlets are reporting the positive trial readout and share reaction, reinforcing investor awareness and momentum into trading. Neutral Sentiment: Nektar scheduled a conference call/webcast to present the topline 36‑week maintenance results (timing and webcast available), enabling management to address investor questions; this increases transparency but is informational rather than a standalone catalyst. PR Newswire: Conference call

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.