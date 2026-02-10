Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,361,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,226,000. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $217,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 54.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 86,290 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $412.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

