TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 25230396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $17.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.69.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 336.53%.The firm had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. TeraWulf’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Bucella purchased 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $50,177.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 266,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,165.58. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 12.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TeraWulf by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 7.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

