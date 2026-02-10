IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 21.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 9.89. Approximately 17,015,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,834,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.17.

IQE Stock Up 14.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The firm has a market cap of £91.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.

About IQE

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

