Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.71 and last traded at $68.5850, with a volume of 17028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 44,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

