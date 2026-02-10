Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC $CMCL

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 6,486.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 65.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 166.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 5.0%

CMCL stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $574.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

