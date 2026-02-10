Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Sells 209,011 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,011 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,225,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,284,000 after buying an additional 322,220 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

