Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) & Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Head to Head Review

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Beer and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Beer 4.38% 12.29% 8.93% Crimson Wine Group 1.76% 0.64% 0.56%

Volatility and Risk

Boston Beer has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Beer $2.14 billion 1.25 $59.69 million $8.48 29.63 Crimson Wine Group $72.99 million 1.37 $850,000.00 $0.05 97.00

This table compares Boston Beer and Crimson Wine Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Boston Beer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crimson Wine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boston Beer and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Beer 1 11 1 0 2.00 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Beer presently has a consensus target price of $247.28, indicating a potential downside of 1.59%. Given Boston Beer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Boston Beer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Crimson Wine Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network wholesaler in the United States, as well as wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other e-commerce retail outlets. It sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services. The company sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. It offers wines to distributors, as well as directly to consumers through wine club memberships and direct phone calls, as well as its website, third-party websites, and other online sales. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

