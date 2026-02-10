Altona Rare Earths (LON:REE) Shares Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.66 and last traded at GBX 1.84. Approximately 81,256,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 13,620,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.06.

Altona Rare Earths Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altona Rare Earths

In related news, insider Kristoffer Andersson acquired 142,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £2,845.28. Also, insider Cedric Simonet bought 711,712 shares of Altona Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £14,234.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,400,677 shares of company stock worth $2,801,354. 15.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altona Rare Earths

Altona Rare Earth (LSE: REE) is a resource exploration and development company, specializing in Critical Raw Materials exploration and development in Africa.

The Company is currently involved in copper and silver exploration at the Sesana project in the Kalahari Copper Belt of Botswana, in rare earths exploration at the Monte Muambe project in Mozambique, and is also assessing the possibility to rapidly develop a fluorspar mining operation, also at Monte Muambe.

Monte Muambe, a significant REE mining project, is a carbonatite-hosted REE deposit.

