Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys 78 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,264 per share, for a total transaction of £985.92.
Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 9th, Beatrice Hollond purchased 78 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,263 per share, for a total transaction of £985.14.
F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of FCIT traded up GBX 2 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,266. The stock had a trading volume of 781,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.54. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900.75 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.
F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.
The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.
