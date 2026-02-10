Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 201379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

VLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.48.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 13.30%.The company had revenue of C$221.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4117109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

