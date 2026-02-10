Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.12 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Thursday, January 8th, Jennie Daly bought 139 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.

On Monday, December 8th, Jennie Daly bought 147 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £149.94.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TW stock traded down GBX 0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107.10. 27,756,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.12. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 126.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.