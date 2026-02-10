Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.12 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly acquired 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.
Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 8th, Jennie Daly bought 139 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 per share, for a total transaction of £150.12.
- On Monday, December 8th, Jennie Daly bought 147 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £149.94.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
TW stock traded down GBX 0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107.10. 27,756,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.12. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- BNZI: Triple-Digit Growth, Zacks Approved!
- HCTI: Under the Radar and Building an AI Healthcare Empire
- They’ve Built Major Gold Stories Before – And They’re Doing It Again
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.