Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $197.30 and last traded at $197.5460. 302,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,565,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.01 target price (up from $104.12) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $148.74 price target (up previously from $146.75) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.49.

The stock has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 67.67%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $55,544.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,731.28. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,783.04. This trade represents a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Southern Copper by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,437,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,268,000 after buying an additional 1,708,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,645,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,771,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 65.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 467,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Southern Copper by 54.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

