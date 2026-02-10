Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,615 and last traded at GBX 2,607.82, with a volume of 52513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,460.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,435 to GBX 2,675 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,600 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,595.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,221.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,999.58. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.44, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.