Upstart Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 49,733 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,100 put options.

Upstart Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of UPST traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,035,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,530. Upstart has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 182.49 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,700. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $498,365.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,962.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,707 shares of company stock worth $633,080. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Upstart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 29.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Featured Stories

