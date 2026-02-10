Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells 6,050 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Todd Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.91. 1,961,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

