Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for MHK Earnings

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Atlas FRM LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,008,000 after buying an additional 458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,902,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,337. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,985 shares of company stock worth $1,658,526 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

