LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,826 Corning Incorporated $GLW

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 125.0% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,736. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

