Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $34.25. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 4,511 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 3.8%
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.21%.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.
In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.
