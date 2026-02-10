FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.73 and last traded at $53.6350, with a volume of 2152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

