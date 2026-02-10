Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

NYSE:AR opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.55. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,732,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 161,366 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 170,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

