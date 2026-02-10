Contrasting Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) & Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Ferrovial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $9.90 billion 5.50 N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen $1.49 billion 6.80 -$638.98 million ($1.70) -14.94

This table compares Ferrovial and Deutsche Wohnen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Wohnen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ferrovial and Deutsche Wohnen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 2 3 1 2.83 Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ferrovial currently has a consensus price target of $75.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Deutsche Wohnen.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrovial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrovial beats Deutsche Wohnen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.