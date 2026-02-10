Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.02 and last traded at C$5.85. Approximately 702,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 684,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.40. The stock has a market cap of C$632.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

In other Minera Alamos news, insider David Rodger Stewart acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,450 shares in the company, valued at C$193,575. This trade represents a 36.92% increase in their position. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

