Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 9th (ARES, BILI, CWK, DNLM, GPRE, HOOD, LMRI, MDT, ORCL, SOFI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 9th:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $157.00 price target on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 1,075 target price on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $121.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Citizens Jmp currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

