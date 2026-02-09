Head to Head Comparison: VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) versus Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) and Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

VanEck Biotech ETF has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Diversified has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VanEck Biotech ETF and Compass Diversified”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified $2.20 billion 0.24 -$208.86 million ($2.74) -2.57

VanEck Biotech ETF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Diversified.

Profitability

This table compares VanEck Biotech ETF and Compass Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VanEck Biotech ETF N/A N/A N/A Compass Diversified -7.08% 24.48% -0.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of VanEck Biotech ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Compass Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Compass Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VanEck Biotech ETF and Compass Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VanEck Biotech ETF 0 7 1 0 2.68 Compass Diversified 2 2 2 0 2.00

VanEck Biotech ETF currently has a consensus target price of $197.45, suggesting a potential upside of 0.29%. Compass Diversified has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Compass Diversified’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than VanEck Biotech ETF.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats VanEck Biotech ETF on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $800 million in companies with an EBITDA between $15 million to $80 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Diversified was founded in 2006 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Costa Mesa, California.

