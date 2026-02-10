Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 250894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Enel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Enel to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 billion. Enel had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enel SpA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enel S.p.A. is a multinational energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy. It specializes in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity and gas, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Enel’s business activities encompass both conventional thermal power plants and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal installations. The company also provides advanced energy management services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and demand response solutions.

Founded in 1962 as a state-owned electricity provider, Enel underwent partial privatization starting in the late 1990s and was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1999.

