Marksmen Energy (CVE:MAH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Marksmen Energy Inc. (CVE:MAH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 12100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Marksmen Energy Trading Down 50.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.73.

About Marksmen Energy

