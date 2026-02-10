Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $352.34 and last traded at $343.94. Approximately 29,836,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 27,445,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.92.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

