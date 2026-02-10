KLA (KLAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,400.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,450.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,751.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $1,750.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $1,450.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,750.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,575.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,595.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,630.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $1,315.00 to $1,460.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $1,760.00 to $1,770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – KLA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $1,350.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – KLA had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $1,230.00 to $1,315.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,250.00 to $1,560.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,260.00 to $1,635.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/15/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,694.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/15/2026 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,697.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – KLA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $1,595.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,600.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,250.00.

1/14/2026 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,260.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2026 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2026 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,300.00.

1/13/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – KLA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – KLA was given a new $1,500.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.

12/19/2025 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,100.00.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total transaction of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 91.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

