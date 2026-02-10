Rivian Automotive (RIVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

2/7/2026 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2026 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

1/12/2026 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/8/2026 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

12/15/2025 – Rivian Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

12/15/2025 – Rivian Automotive had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.

12/12/2025 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Rivian Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $363,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 738,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,279.84. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at $566,422.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 172,504 shares of company stock worth $3,012,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive Inc alerts:

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.