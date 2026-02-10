Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $271.70 and last traded at $274.62. 44,170,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 53,933,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.12.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.70.

Apple Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.