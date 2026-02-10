Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.92 and last traded at $122.7920, with a volume of 106928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.74.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.