Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

2/2/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was given a new $206.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

1/30/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was given a new $203.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $196.00 to $219.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $194.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/23/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $177.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $175.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/12/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/9/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $153.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $138.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $210.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $177.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/6/2026 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/24/2025 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $167.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/16/2025 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $553,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,535.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $386,964.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,631.78. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,469 shares of company stock worth $1,155,491. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

