Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.55 and last traded at $151.22. Approximately 21,104,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 21,109,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.05.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $637.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

