PHINIA (PHIN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $843.5910 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. PHINIA has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other PHINIA news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $480,167.66. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1,787.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 559.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on PHINIA from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on PHINIA from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

