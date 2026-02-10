Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $694.6380 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.66. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $343.12. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.