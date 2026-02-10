Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.89 and last traded at $156.74, with a volume of 324182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.07.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.