Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.39. 29,353,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 43,500,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Eric Lentell sold 41,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $310,760.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,160.17. The trade was a 33.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $41,037.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 161,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,807.27. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,936. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,648 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 640,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

