Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $291.39 and last traded at $291.1360, with a volume of 189030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.29.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.35%.The firm had revenue of $751.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson



Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

