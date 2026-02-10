Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,516,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 607% from the previous session’s volume of 355,688 shares.The stock last traded at $28.64 and had previously closed at $28.33.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,262.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

