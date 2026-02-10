Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,516,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 607% from the previous session’s volume of 355,688 shares.The stock last traded at $28.64 and had previously closed at $28.33.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.2%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF
The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
