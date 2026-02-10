Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 35117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $849.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 166,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

