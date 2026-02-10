JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.74 and last traded at $78.8350, with a volume of 23834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

