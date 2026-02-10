Reviewing PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and Opera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $52.12 million 1.55 -$6.46 million ($0.20) -15.00 Opera $480.65 million 2.42 $80.77 million $0.90 14.43

Analyst Ratings

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PodcastOne and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 1 1 0 0 1.50 Opera 0 2 3 0 2.60

Opera has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.13%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Volatility & Risk

PodcastOne has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -9.07% -34.68% -23.83% Opera 13.93% 8.91% 7.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Opera beats PodcastOne on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

