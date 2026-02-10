Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $47.9410, with a volume of 78124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 335,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 450,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 247,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer. NULV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

