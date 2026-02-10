Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFISGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 283610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

