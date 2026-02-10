Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.23 and last traded at $72.18, with a volume of 42953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.67.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,709,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,009,000 after purchasing an additional 118,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,195,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,245,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,397,000 after buying an additional 84,659 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,020,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 64,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors. FLQL was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

