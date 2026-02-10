iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.32 and last traded at $124.20, with a volume of 7676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.49.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $676.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 87,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

